Dictionary drive to benefit inmates

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s something many of you probably don’t pick up anymore: a dictionary. But they’re something people in jail find really useful.

That’s why Danville Area Community College is holding a dictionary drive for their program at the correctional center. So if you’ve had an extra one or two setting around, collecting dust, this is the perfect place for it to go. They’ll also accept other reference books, but their main goal is collecting dictionaries.

“Everyone that is in the Danville Correctional Center will be released; nobody’s there for a life sentence. It’s medium and minumum security. So we’ve gotta figure out, ‘What are these… what do we want of these inmates once they’re back into society,?’ And for me, I want them educated, I want them employable. I don’t want to see them going down the same path,” said State Senator Scott Bennett.

The drive lasts through September. You can either take them to Bennett’s office at the Champaign Terminal Building or the old federal courthouse in Danville on the third floor.