Dictionaries to be collected

DANVILLE, Ill (WCIA) — State Senator Scott Bennett is partnering with the Danville Area Community College’s Department of Corrections program to collect dictionaries to benefit incarcerated men.

“There is a high cost associated with criminal relapse in Illinois,” said Bennett (D-Champaign). “A simple donation of a dictionary is a tremendous help to the rehabilitation of inmates working hard to become productive citizens in their communities.”

The Department provides inmates with additional resources to succeed both in the classroom and after imprisonment. Prison-based educational programs prepare inmates for successful job placement and lower the risk of re-offense.