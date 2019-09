UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Red Grange will soon have company when it comes to having a statue outside of Memorial Stadium.

Dick Butkus will joing the Galloping Ghost with his own likeness to be unveiled a week from Friday. The statue is outside the main entrance of the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center on South Fourth Street.

The dedication will take place at 2 p.m. on October 11. The Hall of Famer will be there and it’s open to the public.