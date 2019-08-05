Diaper collection starts next week

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials are trying to collect 25,000 diapers for families across the county.

The United Way is working with diaper bank, The Bottom Line. The bank distributes 4,000 diapers a month. Officials say 1 in 3 families in the U.S. need diapers.

The week-long drive will start next Friday, August 16th and run through Friday, August 23rd. People can drop off donations during business hours at Busey Bank, Champaign’s City Building and ResCare Homecare. You can contact the United Way for more drop-off locations.