UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You’d think carolers would go door to door, but these are only a phone call away.

Student volunteers at the university have started their annual “Dial a Carol.” Starting at midnight on December 12 and lasting for a week, anyone, from anywhere, can call and request any holiday song and they’ll do their best to sing it over the phone, for free.

If you’d like to get in on the holiday cheer, you can call 217-332-1882.