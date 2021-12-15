Dial-A-Carol saw a drop in volunteers and calls

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Wednesday is the last day for a dial-a-carol. It’s a decades long tradition at the U of I.

Students, faculty and staff can volunteer to answer phone calls from around the world and sing them a holiday song.

Organizers said they took off for a year because of the pandemic, but this year they are back. They said they are seeing a drop in volunteers. They credit it to the year off and people not knowing what Dial-A-Carol is or how to get involved.

They also said they saw a decline in phone calls this year.

You can call in until 11:59 Wednesday at 217-332-1882 or sign up to volunteer here. Organizers said you can also stop by Snyder Hall at any time to sing a tune.