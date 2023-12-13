CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Callers have a few more hours before a University of Illinois holiday tradition turns into a silent night.

UIUC’s musical tradition Dial-A-Carol ends Wednesday night after a week of singing. Student and staff have volunteered shifts of 24/7 caroling to people around the globe calling into the hotline.

The program has a goal of singing 10,000 calls. As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday they are nearing 8,200 calls. Program officials remind people they can call more than once.

Student volunteers have been caroling over the phone to callers from Snyder Hall since 1960.

“We’re so thankful for our students and staff volunteers,” organizer Dave Arnold told WCIA.

The two most requested songs for the hotline this year have been Jingle Bells and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You”.

The number to call for a Christmas carol is 217-332-1882. Phones will be answered until 11:59 p.m. Central Standard Time.