CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – If you are in the mood for some Christmas music, it could just be a phone call away.

Dial-a-Carol is an annual tradition that takes place at Snyder Hall on the U of I’s campus. It’s set up in the lobby of the dorm.

People can call in, and request a carol and a volunteer will sing to you. They get callers from all over the world.

Anyone is welcome to volunteer. One student says he enjoys getting others in the holiday spirit.

“I really like to sing,” said U of I student Arthur Hall. “I’m not that great at it but it’s mostly for holiday spirit you know and I think it’s really fun when you get little kids. Yesterday, I got a little kid that said: ‘Are you Santa? No, but I can pass on a message for him’ you know, just stuff like that, it’s really nice.”

Dial-a-Carol is a 24-hour service and is free to anyone.