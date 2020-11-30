Dial-A-Carol continues 60 years of traditions

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Phones are ringing and students are singing –
The University of Illinois’ ‘Dial-A-Carol’ is coming back this Christmas.
It has been a holiday season tradition for 60 years. This year , they have made some adjustments.
When you call, you will not be speaking to a live person.
You will be able to choose from these pre-recorded carols:
All I want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch
Last Christmas
Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer
Jingle bell Rock
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
Frosty The Snowman
Winter Wonderland
Mistletoe – Justin Bieber
One mom says this holiday tradition means a lot to her and her family.
“We have called Dial-A-Carol since I was a little girl. And we’ve kept that tradition going with my kids now, which makes it really special,” says Erika Perez.
Dial-A-Carol will return December 11 and remain open 24 hours a day until the 17th.