CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A library in Clinton has adopted an unusual pet and is having patrons vote on her name.

A new bearded dragon has found her home at the Vespasian Warner Public Library District in Clinton.

The bearded dragon was adopted from a rescue in Decatur.

The library is looking to name her, and is asking for patrons’ help by visiting the voting booths on the children’s floor.

So far, the top three candidates for her name are Bingo, Luna, and Ramona.