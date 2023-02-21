DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Family Restaurant in DeWitt County is trying to gather the community’s support for one of its employees.

Restaurant employee Laura Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in January. However, it’s not the first time she’s had the disease. Roberts was first diagnosed in Oct. 2021. She went into remission in June 2022. When it came back this year, restaurant owner Jimmy Bekteshi couldn’t believe it.

“She’s been a blessing for me to have here in the restaurant,” Bekteshi said. “The customers love her, everybody loves her. She treats everyone with respect.”

Bekteshi decided to do something to help. Since last Sunday he’s donated 10% of his restaurant’s daily earnings to Robert’s treatment. He’s also encouraging customers to give more money if they can.

“This is for the people to raise higher awareness for breast cancer awareness. I believe as humans, one act of kindness helps a lot,” Bektehsi said.

Bekteshi said he’ll continue the fundraiser for a few more weeks. He hopes more people donate for Roberts to get her proper treatment.