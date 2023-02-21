DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Encore Developmental Services in Dewitt County is trying to renovate so its building is up to par with fire safety regulations.

The organization helps adults with learning disabilities and has been in its current location for more than 25 years. The building is an old cattle auction house and they need to add a firewall.

Adding that wall will allow them to renovate and add more space to their thrift store.

The end goal is to be able to safely serve more adults. Executive Director Stephanie Coonce said it’s time for improvements.

“Right now our services are very full,” Coonce said. “Every week, at least two or three times, we get a referral for someone looking for services like ours.”

Coonce said the renovations would cost between $250-300,000. If you want to support them, you can donate here.