KENNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office is tracking down an active shooter in the Kenney area.

Officers are currently investigating an active shooter incident that occurred on Kenney Road at 3:23 p.m. The suspect is a lone man who is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities believe he is still in the area.

The public is advised to avoid Kenney and the surrounding area. Sheriff Mike Walker requests that everyone within a two-mile radius of Kenney shelter in place, or safely evacuate the area if able. Those in the area should lock their doors and report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 9-1-1.