DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The DeWitt County sheriff said they are investigating after a dog was found dead inside a discarded suitcase.

Sheriff Mike Walker said the suitcase was found July 1 on Green Valley Road along a creek. The suitcase was covered in flies and there was an odor coming from the suitcase. That is when the dog was found.

The dog’s body was taken to animal control for further investigation and testing. More than 20 interviews were conducted. Officers have not yet made any arrests. This is an active investigation.