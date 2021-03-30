‘Devon on Tap’ brings craft beer & live music to Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A craft beer and music festival is coming to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

“Devon on Tap” is expected to happen on August 28 from 12 – 5 p.m., according to Amphitheater officials in a Facebook post.. The event is the result of a partnership between the Decatur Parks Foundation as well as the Decatur Area Arts Council.

This festival will feature beer from area breweries. They will also have food trucks and live music from local bands.

Tickets are now on sale. You can buy them online. Officials said if you bought a ticket for the previous date, it will still be honored for the new date.