DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will kick off their summer season on Friday, May 20.

Kicking off the season will be Here Come the Mummies. The show will start a 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the show are available by calling 217-422-5911 or visiting etix.com.

“As a team, we are very excited about the upcoming season and being able to offer a wider variety of entertainment than we have so far. We are very thankful for two successful years to get started, but are pretty optimistic that this will be our biggest season yet,” said General Manager of the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Mike Wilcott.

Items permitted for this summer season will be purses no larger than 8 by 10 inches, clear totes no larger than 12 by 12 inches, blankets no larger than 5 by 6 feet, cameras without a bag, binoculars without a case and items related to a medical condition.

No outside food or drink is permitted, concessions can be purchased at the amphitheater.