Developer seeks to convert old West Lawn School into apartment building

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Will County developer is receiving push back from Paxton residents after announcing plans to renovate West Lawn School into an apartment building.

Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold says the school was built in 1902, and has been out of use for about 20-30 years.

He says Richard Miller, of Beecher, announced plans to convert the structure into a five-unit apartment building. After a $250,000 renovation, he says the plans call for new electrical systems, new plumbing, and new doors for a complex housing two-bedroom units, each 850 square-feet.

Ingold says Miller has been renovating residential properties for 35 years, and wants to get started on it in April. He adds the developer would buy materials locally and hire local workers, if possible.

“The building is tough-looking,” he says. “The person with the right talent and money could fix it.”

He adds the overall structure needs to be tuck-pointed because of loose bricks.

He says the Paxton Planning Commission met on Thursday, Feb. 4, and rejected a proposal that recommended rezoning the property for multi-family residential use.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the matter was tabled until next month because two aldermen were absent, Ingold says. It would have to be approved by a two-thirds vote.

He adds around 15 residents showed up to the meeting and were concerned about five families living in one building and that there would be increased traffic and parking issues.

Ingold says the developer was willing to put parking on the property, but they were concerned about that.

“I can see both ways,” says Ingold, which asked how he would decide.

“We’re very cautious about zoning,” he says, noting the council has spent the last 5 months talking about it.

He adds the meetings were a “great lesson on civics” and both sides were very professional.

“I couldn’t ask for any better dialogue.”