Champaign police and firefighters responded to a home that was up in flames.

That happened near Duncan Road and Kirby Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

We spoke to Fire Chief Ludwig, he says someone passing by called it in.

Crews saw heavy smoke and flames when they got there.

They also found the homeowner standing outside as his house burned down.

Officials are still investigating the cause.

We’ll keep you updated online as we find out more