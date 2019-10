URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The She Said Project is partnering with Illinois Public Media to launch The She Said Project Podcast. The podcast is hosted by Kerry Rossow, co-founder of The She Said Project, and National Director Jenette Jurczyk.

The project is dedicated to raising women’s voices through the power of storytelling. Since 2013, they have been producing live shows in the Champaign-Urbana community known as “That’s What She Said.”