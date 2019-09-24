Determining the benefits of BBBS

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois is one of 16 affiliates taking part in a nationwide Youth Relationships Study. It will evaluate the benefits of BBBS mentoring in key areas including school success, mental health and risky behavior avoidance.

The study is designed to build on groundbreaking research conducted in the 90s which provided evidence the effectiveness of BBBS mentoring. The five-year study will include more than 2,500 youth between 10 – 16 years old. The goal of the study is to determine how BBBS programming contributes to positive outcomes for its youth.

The Laura and John Arnold Foundation awarded $1.7 million in funding to the University of Illinois at Chicago to conduct this research.

Headquartered in Florida with a network of nearly 340 agencies across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters serves a quarter million children annually.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois serves 24 counties in Central Illinois, with offices in Decatur, Bloomington, Urbana, Rantoul, Danville, Clinton, Springfield and Jacksonville.