SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a murder that happened in Springfield on Wednesday. No one has been arrested yet, but the Sheriff said detectives have made new discoveries in the case.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said witnesses confirmed that Aaron Carter, 38, was shot during a fight in the area of Paul and Monroe Streets. Detectives are still trying to figure out what caused that fight to happen and they’re also trying to locate more witnesses.

Campbell also said that video evidence obtained from the area allowed detectives to learn that the suspect was dropped off in the area by car a short time before the shooting and a short distance away from the scene. Campbell said detectives believe they have positively identified the car, but it has not been located yet.

Detectives also have a physical description of the suspect, but they have not made a positive identification yet. Campbell said they are hoping additional witness interviews, and evidence collected at the scene, will help identify the suspect.

Detectives are continuing to follow up leads and information and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 217-753-6840. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.