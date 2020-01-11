Detectives investigating homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

They say it happened at 7:39 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, on the 200 block of South Wesley street.

Police responded to a person in the roadway call. When they arrived, deputies found a 29-year-old deceased male at that location near the road.



Detectives were called in to process the scene and are investigating the death.



The sheriff’s office is requesting anyone with any information about this case, to contact 217-753-6666.