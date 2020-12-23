Detectives asking for the public’s help with identifying car break-in supsect

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several cars were broken into.

It happened between 3-4 p.m. Sunday in Monticello and at Allerton Park.

Investigators say the suspect drives a four-door, 3 Series BMV sedan. It might be a 330i, and model year 2017-2018. Police add it was missing a front license plate.

Detectives say at least two people were inside the car — and one of them was seen on security camera footage breaking his way into a car and stealing items from it.

The suspect was wearing a black mask, red pants, and a multi-colored top, police say.

Investigators believe the suspect is a man and also broke into cars at other locations in central Illinois — such as at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet.

Police are also reminding people to not leave valuables in their cars.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about these break-ins to contact Investigator Tom Apperson at the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office at 217-762-5761 or by email at t.apperson@sheriff.piattcounty.org.