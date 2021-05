TERRE HAUTE, Ill. (WCIA)– Vigo County Sheriff’s Detectives need help to find a missing woman.

36-year-old Jessica Nascimbene is 5’5″ and weighs 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Nascimbene was last seen in a 2018 Black Nissan Pathfinder. The license plate number is UEI876.

The car has minor damage on it and has a pink star decal on the rear window.

If you know anything, contact Detective Mary Parmer with any information at 812-462-3226 ext 7340.