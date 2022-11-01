URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has provided more information regarding the upcoming South Race Street closures.

The road closure begins Nov. 2 at 7 a.m. and will be in effect until Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.

Sections of Race Street will be closed to through traffic during work hours for patching during this time frame. Race Street will first be closed between Windsor Road and George Huff Drive. After this work is complete, Race Street will then close between George Huff Drive and Florida Avenue.

Outside of work hours, intermittent land closures will remain overnight.

Access to driveways may be temporarily restricted but nearby on street parking shall be maintained while a drive is closed.

Motorists are encouraged to drive carefully through this and all construction areas. The City of Urbana thanks the public in advance for their patience and cooperation during this project.

Questions or concerns may be directed to Chase Hinton at 217-384-2342 or cthinton@urbanaillinois.us.