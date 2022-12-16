CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More details have been announced for Senator Scott Bennett’s memorial service.

According to a release from his office, the memorial will take place Monday, Dec. 19th at the Krannert Center for Performing Arts on University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. Doors will open at 9 a.m. before the ceremony starts at 10.

Governor J.B. Pritzker, Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs, UIUC Chancellor Robert Jones, Senate President Don Harmon, State Representative Tom Bennett, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and Champaign mayor Deborah Frank Feinen are all scheduled to attend the ceremony.

The Bennett family has asked in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to the CU Able or the Champaign-Urbana Autism Network, as his priority for the next legislative session would have been helping Illinoisans with developmental disabilities.

Bennett served in the Senate from 2015 until his death. He worked for the Assistant State’s Attorney for Champaign County before becoming the state senator and studied at Illinois State University and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Some of his most famous work in the Senate include sponsoring a law that allows therapy dogs in court rooms to help victims when they testify and leading the Senate Higher Education Committee, passing a bill that lowered the costs of textbooks by requiring online versions this year.

Wreaths For America will also be laying a special wreath in honor of Senator Bennett Saturday at the Danville National Ceremony.