Destination Illinois: Pedaling Through The Prairie Along The Kickapoo Rail Trail

URBANA, IL (WCIA)

A ‘Rail Trail’ is an old or abandoned rail line that has been converted into a path that is suitable for walking, biking, hiking, and/or many outdoor multi-use activities. Most rail trails are usually paved or have a crushed rock surface making them easy to move along and maintain. Lastly, since these used to be railroads, they have very gradual elevation changes, making it perfect for those who want a nice easy ride, or who will putting down a lot of miles.

Many states are converting their unused railroads into rail trails, and Illinois is no different with one right in our backyard: the Kickapoo Rail Trail.

A Work In Progress

The actual rail line was a former CSX line acquired in the winter of 2013/2014.

As the name implies, on the eastern terminus of the trail will be Kickapoo State Park outside of Danville and Urbana on the west. Once completed, the entire trail will be 24.5 miles long.

Currently, Phase 1 from Urbana to St. Joseph has been completed as of August 2017 with an additional section through St. Joseph completed in August 2018. Out of the 24.5 total miles, we are at 6.7 miles completed.

Map from Urbana to Danville showing the phases of completion. https://www.onekrt.org/faqs

There aren’t any timetables for Phases 2, 3, and 4 to be completed. They are based on getting to certain monetary thresholds through grants and donations. Click the button below to see how you can donate.

Getting To The Trail

The trailheads are easy to get to by car, bike, or on foot in both Urbana and St. Joseph.

URBANA: Weaver Park, but the Urbana Walmart is the better choice due to access from the parking lot and you can use their restroom.

ST. JOSEPH: Kolb Park as well as access to parking downtown.

For more spefics on the access points, please click the button below.

Easy Going

The stretch from Urbana to St. Joseph has hardly any elevation changes and only a few county roads that you have to cross, making it a perfect route for beginners. It’s crushed limestone makes for a nice soft surface, but it is hard enough to maintain your speed easily and coast, even with the more skinny road bike tires. It is parallel to US-150 until St. Joseph when the trail enters town. Just be sure to apply sunscreen. Since you’re in between the highway and farm fields, there is a lot of sun!

One of the few shady spots along the trail

Signs as well as benches are dispersed throughout the length of the completed trail, giving patrons a break as well as the ability to learn a little about the geography and history of this part of the state.











Not Just Farm Land

When the entire trail is completed, it will cross the Salt Fork River (St. Joseph), Stoney Creek (Oakwood), and the Middle Fork River (by Danville and Kickapoo State Park) and will be along wetlands too.

Salt Fork River crossing in St. Joseph

Salt Fork River crossing in St. Joseph

Animals And Flowers Galore

A variety of insects and birds inhabit the area, including nesting Bald Eagles with more fish and frogs in the watery habitats. Prairie flowers and grasses grow right along the edge of the trail. I even spotted a Wooly Worm on my ride! Hope it means we will get some snow this Winter!

WCIA’s Judy Fraser is the Wooly Worm expert!

Bringing A Region Together

Communities both large and small benefit from this project, with the Kickapoo Rail Trail providing a place to stop and rest when you might have just drove through while in the car.

The two completed ends in Urbana and St. Joseph have a lot to offer! Click the buttons below for more information on these cities.

For more information on the project, where you can donate, and buy merchandise, click the button below.