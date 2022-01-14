DESPITE SPIKE IN DONATIONS BLOOD BANKS STILL NEED BLOOD

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic is one of the reasons the blood supply is dangerously low.

Impact life serves more than 100 hospitals. Officials with impact say they went way over their goal for daily blood donations Thursday, and that’s thanks to donation centers like Urbana, Springfield, Mattoon, and Danville. They all saw a big uptick in donors rolling up their sleeves. The catch is they need that spike to stay. With winter weather approaching blood drives are being canceled, which means they will not have the donations they expected.

Impact Life Donor Relations consultant Teri McCarthy said, “We are still in dire need of blood and we’ll continue to be probably, throughout the winter and especially with the pandemic making a big uptick again. This has been a cumulative thing that has led us to this crisis. We don’t see it going away any time soon.”

Impact life had many first-time donors this week, but McCarthy said they need more consistent blood donors to help fill in the gap because they will always need it. You can help by donating, most people can donate up to six times a year, and just one donation can help more than one person.