RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the preliminary design and location for the dog park coming to the area in the near future.

The chamber shared on social media that they are developing a fenced perimeter, off-leash dog park which is planned to be roughly 4-6 acres in size. Officials said there will be two separate areas: one for small dogs and one for large dogs.

Additionally, officials said there will be at least one separate section for dogs who thrive in solitude or for training purposes.

The chamber said the dog park will be an electronically gated facility accessible by an annual membership of roughly $40-$50 a year for one dog and $5 for all additional dogs. The dog park will be developed at the Bill Seeber baseball diamonds located on the 300 block of Keal Avenue.

Anyone is welcome to call the chamber at 217-714-7316 with any questions or if you’d like to be involved in their efforts to develop the dog park.