Deputy’s family sends care package to sheriff’s office

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said they received a generous care package on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office shared photos of the package, which came from the family of Deputy Taylor Briggs. In June, Deputy Briggs passed away unexpectedly.

The sheriff’s office said the care package was a “Thank You” to all of the deputies. “They told us that Deputy Briggs loved his work, and that they loved hearing stories from his shifts.” They continued to say one of their favorites involved the office’s K9s, so they included a special box for them as well.