Deputy stabbed, inmate shot at courthouse

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after an inmate stabbed a deputy in the face and then the deputy shot the inmate.

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

The courthouse was put on lock-down.

Investigators say the deputy was opening the door to move the inmate from one holding cell to another.

This is when he was attacked and stabbed several times in the face.

What started as a normal visit to the courthouse quickly turned into panic.

Bill Cannon says he was standing by the holding cells when it happened.

He says “Next thing ya know I hear three…. I didn’t know they were shots at the time. I thought someone was banging on the desk.”

Both were taken to the hospital.

The courthouse was locked down for about an hour while officers investigated.

Another witness says “Everybody was frantically running and everybody was really upset. Didn’t know what was happening. But when I went to enter, they were just saying somebody was shot and we didn’t know what was happening and they obviously wouldn’t let us in.”

State police is helping with the investigation.

They have yet to release any names.