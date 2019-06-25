Deputy shot and suspect is barricaded

AVON, Ill. — An active shooting incident near Avon left a Fulton County deputy shot and injured.

Shots were reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Troy Road in rural Avon on Tuesday. Illinois State Police and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene. Knox and Warren County officials are also present.

ISP said the suspect involved is currently barricaded in rural Avon.

The situation is ongoing.

LIVE: Matt Sheehan TV has what we know about the active shooter situation in Avon. Posted by WMBD on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

This story will be updated.

