Deputy revives baby after near-drowning

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy is being named as a hero, as well as other first responders, after helping save a 9-month-old infant from a near-drowning incident.

A Facebook post from Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn says on the evening of Dec. 14, 911 received a report of a baby drowning in a Beardstown home. The release says the 911 dispatcher alerted Beardstown Fire and police crews.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Beardstown Police arrived at the scene moments later, Ohrn says. Deputy Alex Bunfill was the first to enter the home.

“Deputy Bunfill, without thought or hesitation, relied on his training and experience, took the unresponsive infant from a family member and performed life-saving techniques,” Ohrn says. “These techniques allowed the infant to expel the water from its airway and the child was able to start breathing again.

Bunfill then handed the baby over to Beardstown Fire Department (BFD) paramedics when they arrived, who continued to provide treatment. The infant was then taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for additional medical care, Ohrn says.

“Deputy Alec Bunfill’s actions reflect great credit upon himself, the Cass County Sheriff`s Office, and the law enforcement profession,” Ohrn says. “Without his immediate and effective intervention, the likelihood of a positive outcome would have been greatly reduced.”

The sheriff adds BFD paramedics also helped with their “extraordinary care” and transport.

“Every day, emergency service personnel perform heroic acts that do not garner national headline,” Ohrn says. “Cass County is extremely fortunate to have police officers like Deputy Bunfill and the other emergency personnel who responded to the scene.”