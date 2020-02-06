Deputy reminds drivers about Scott’s Law after being hit

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vermilion County Sheriff’s Deputy is reminding drivers about the importance of Scott’s Law as he recovers from being hit on I-74.

This comes after Mike Vice was hit by a car while helping state police on the interstate near Danville in late January. Officials said Vice was hit by a car who violated Scott’s Law. He suffered spinal trauma as a result of the crash.

Deputy Mike Vice rests while receiving treatment in Chicago.

Deputy Mike Vice gets help from medical staff.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Vice’s wife, Stacy, said he is receiving treatment in Chicago. She said he is still not able to walk or stand. “Even in the weakest period of his life, this guy is the strongest person I know,” said Vice. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Vice family with medical bills. They have a $25,000 goal.

Mike Vice said he wants people to pay attention and move over for first responders. He does not want this to happen to anyone else. Sean O’Kane, a fireman and friend of Vice, said, “For me…I fear getting hit on an accident scene by distracted drivers more than going inside a burning building.”