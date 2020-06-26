Deputy passes away unexpectedly

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WICA) – The Sheriff’s office is announcing the unexpected death of one of their own.

Officers say 22-year-old, Deputy Taylor Briggs died from a medical issue Thursday night at Carle. He was off duty at the time.

Briggs started working for Sheriffs office since September. Officers say he was a true public servant, was compassionate and always had the best interests of Champaign county residents at heart.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

The department says, “Our prayers go out to Deputy Briggs’ family and friends as we suffer through this loss.”