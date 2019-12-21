Sign Up Now
Deputy fire chief retires

News
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — People in Champaign are celebrating years of hard work by a first responder.

They are honoring Deputy Fire Chief Dorval Norwood. It is his last day on the job before he heads into retirement.

He has been with the Champaign Fire Department for 25 years, and has been in his line of work for nearly 35 years.

Norwood says although he is looking forward to more family time, it will not be an easy goodbye.

“I’ll miss the relationships that I created over the years…it’s your second family,” he says.

Before the fire service, Norwood also spent 10 years in the air force.

