CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police Deputy Chief Troy Daniels is retiring on Wednesday.

He’s been with the department since 1994. Prior to becoming Deputy Chief he started on patrol, investigations, and then as a lieutenant.

Daniels says, “I’m just walking away from this profession knowing that I’ve seen the very best in mankind because I’ve worked with those people.”

A retirement party is being held for him on Wednesday at 12:30 at CPD headquarters.