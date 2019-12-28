Deputies warn residents to ‘lock up’

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Deputies say there was a second string of burglaries this week and they’re warning residents to make sure everyone knows about it.

Most recently, it happened off State Route 54 in the Chestnut Area.

Deputies say they’re finding keys and purses in unlocked car and hearing people say “It won’t happen here.”

They posted the warning on social media, but asked people to go beyond social media and make sure all friends and family lock up.

They added “It is happening here and it will continue… We cannot make easy targets for criminals.”