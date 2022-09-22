HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 29-year-old man is receiving care at a mental health facility after he was involved in a domestic violence situation Wednesday night.

Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in Harristown around 9:45 p.m. after being informed of the situation. A 911 operator informed them that the man was threatening to harm himself and had previously fired a gun inside the home.

Deputies heard another shot inside the house when they arrived. The man’s wife and six-month-old child were able to leave home safely and met with deputies who escorted them to safety.

Minutes later, the man voluntarily left the home unarmed and was taken into custody. Per protocol, he was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and was later admitted to a mental health facility.

The man was charged with unlawful restraint, reckless discharge of a firearm, and reckless conduct. However, his criminal charges are pending his release from the hospital.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office will not release the names of the victims or suspect at this time.