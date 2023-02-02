DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report Thursday afternoon of a woman that had been stabbed.

Deputies located the 51-year-old woman at Lehman Dr. and report that she had suffered multiple stab wounds to her body and neck. Her 18-year-old son, Stone Waller, was taken into custody and is being held in the Macon County Jail for an attempted murder charge.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she is receiving medical care.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau continues to investigate the situation.

This is a developing story.