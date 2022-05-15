SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead after he was pulled from Lake Shelbyville over the weekend.

Christian County 911 received a call on Friday just before 11 p.m. of a man in the lake at Bo Woods Campground in Sullivan. Deputies from the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene and soon called for the Moultrie and Shelby County Dive Teams for assistance.

An extensive search for Joseph Mast, 33 of Arthur, began on Friday and ended approximately 24 hours later with the recovery of his body. He was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday. Mast was found thanks to a pair of search dogs and the use of sonar equipment.

The Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office offered its condolences to the Mast family while expressing appreciation to the agencies that assisted in recovering his body.