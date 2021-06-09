Deputies investigate after woman hit by car

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old woman is now fighting for her life after she was hit by a car this morning in Springfield, police say.

Deputies with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s responded to the collision at 7:11 a.m. at North Street near Stanford Avenue.

Police say 38-year-old man was driving east on North Street when a 20-year-old woman crossed the road from the south side. Investigators say a telephone pole and a 3-foot pile of dirt obstructed the driver’s view of the woman until she was in the road.

A press release says the driver of the car was not able to stop in time and avoid hitting the woman. It adds the driver stayed at the scene and reported the crash to the police.

Officers say the woman was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She may not survive her injuries, police say.

The Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction team is actively investigating the collision. They were assisted by state police, Leland Grove Police, and Springfield Fire.