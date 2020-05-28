Deputies find missing elderly woman

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said a woman missing from Monee was found in Somer Township.

In a release, officials said sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Olympian Drive at Lincoln Avenue in Somer Township on Monday morning for the report of a car in a field. When they got there, they found the car locked with no one inside.

After looking up the registered owner, they called the Monee Police Department to try to contact them. On Thursday at 12 p.m., the sheriff’s office got a call from the Monee Police who said the registered owner was reported as a missing woman. They also said she may have problems with dementia.

Deputies and other law enforcement went back to the scene and searched for the elderly woman. At 2:30 p.m., they found her in a heavily wooded area “approximately a quarter of a mile from where the vehicle was originally located a few days before.” Officers said she was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.