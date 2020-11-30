Deputies arrest man for criminal sexual abuse

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a 52-year-old Ewing man has been charged with criminal sexual abuse.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says in a press release Arnold R. Saltman, 52, of Ewing, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual abuse.

Detectives say the arrest was made after an investigation that spanned several months. They add Saltsman was taken into custody on Thursday at his home in rural Ewing.

He was held at the Franklin County Jail until he posted a $150,000 bail amount later Thursday, the sheriff’s office says.

The release adds all defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.