TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies said a person was shot in Tolono Thursday morning when they were involved in a domestic dispute as the aggressor.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Washington Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When the deputies arrived at that location, they found a 34-year-old person with non-life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana for treatment.

Deputies and detectives said their initial investigation indicated that a domestic dispute was happening between two members of the same family prior to the shooting. When the situation turned violent, deputies said a third family member grabbed a gun and shot the aggressor to prevent further harm.

At this time, no arrests have been made as the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.