Department makes plans for service while firefighters quarantined

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Fire Department is continuing to take steps to keep its staff and community safe. One firefighter tested positive for coronavirus. “We don’t believe that he contracted it on the job. We believe it was an incidental contact of someone who went to a party then he came in contact with that person,” said Gary Ludwig, Champaign Fire Department Fire Chief. As soon as Chief Gary Ludwig realized that firefighter might have been exposed, they deep cleaned equipment, fire trucks, stations, and took other precautions.

“We using an over abundance of caution, sent him home. We sent all of the firefighters who were at his station with him, which is our main station which we actually have 10 firefighters at, we sent them home also,” said Ludwig. The firefighter was tested twice. The first time he was negative, but his results came back positive on Tuesday. The Champaign Urbana Public Health District is helping them through this process. “We have been working with all of our first responders including fire, police, and EMS from day one when we found out about this. We have given them guidance on best practices. We have made testing available,” said Awais Vaid with the Champaign Urbana Public Health District.

12 other people with the department have to be quarantined for at least two weeks, but the chief says their absence doesn’t mean a disruption in service. “We are maintaining our shifts. Everything is good. Obviously we are pulling in some firefighters to work overtime to fill in for those firefighters who are out,” said Ludwig. They are also developing a contingency plan. For example, if they have another person who is exposed or more changes, they can continue to serve. “When the bell hits, we are answering that call,” said Ludwig.