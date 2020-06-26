Department launches grant to help business affected by Covid-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) —The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is launching a grant that helps business affected by the pandemic.

They’re launching the first round of Business Interruption Grants (BIG) by providing $60 million to businesses experiencing losses or business interruption because of Covid-19.

The BIG Program is available for up to 3,500 businesses that experienced a limited ability to operate due to COVID-19 related closures. DCEO will begin distributing funds to qualifying businesses in early July.

In the first wave of grants, priority will be given to small businesses that have been heavily restricted or completely shut down during the pandemic. They begin accepting applications starting Friday, June 26th. For more information on the grant click here.

To find out if you’re eligible, click here. To apply click here.