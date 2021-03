DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)-- When Scott Showers started with the Danville Police Department in 2018, he says things were different. "Crime was much higher then. I've noticed it's just continued to decrease," said Scott Showers with the Danville Police Department. Showers is an officer on the Community Housing Unit. The police chief says they have several responsibilities, including building relationships within the community. "Essentially they're dealing with different parts of the community where you have a large number of people living in a smaller geographical area, and they look for quality of life type of concerns," said Chris Yates, Danville Police Department Chief.

There's also the Problem Oriented Policing or POP units. They find problems in the city and work to address them. People who live in the community say they have noticed a change. "I can walk around here with my baby and not have to worry about gunshots or anything like that," said Calvin Kidd. "We have seen some things that are promising, but it's still quite preliminary," said Yates.