Dentist charged with drug diversion, product tampering

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Rochester dentist was arrested and charged on Monday with multiple federal crimes relating to improper use of fentanyl.

Phillip Jensen, 61, was charged with eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products and three counts of false statements related to healthcare matters.

As a dentist, Jensen is registered with the Drug Enforcement Agency to use fentanyl as an anesthesia during patient surgeries. But the charges against Jensen allege that, between December of 2019 and August of 2020, Jensen opened vials of fentanyl, removed half the fentanyl and set it aside for later personal use. Jensen is alleged to have then refilled the vials with another solution and administered the remaining fentanyl, how at half its labeled strength, to patients.

At his Jensen’s initial court appearance on Monday, Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins issued a temporary order that Jensen be detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

If convicted, Jensen faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for drug diversion, a maximum of four years for fraud, a maximum of 20 years for tampering and up to five years for making false statements.