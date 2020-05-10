Dental office prepares to open

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Dr. Jeffery Frerichs’ dental office is one of the many offices across the state preparing to open under strict safety guidelines. They have been closed to public and have only been seeing patients with emergencies.

“What we’re going to do is get everything prepared… get the staff in and show them everything that’s new and then slowly start bringing patients in and then hopefully by next week we will be going full force,” said Jeffery Frerichs.

He explains some of the changes employees and patients will have to follow.

“We’re putting up plastic shower curtains to separate the rooms. The problem with the virus is it is an aerosol or airborne virus so if we close it off, that will keep it from spreading all over the office.”

Dentists will also be wearing face shields and patients will be required to wash their hands and mouth when they enter the office.

“Dentists are essential personnel. And I know nobody likes to go to the dentist but some people have to go to the dentist,” explained Frerichs.

After seven weeks at home, some people are looking for any reason to get out of the house… even if it is to go to the dentist.

“It’s just good to have some normalcy again. We really really have been missing the normalcy and this is going to help out a lot,” said Lisa Frerichs, who is the office manager.